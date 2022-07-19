2023: We’ll deliver best-ever general elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday promised to deliver the best general elections ever in Nigeria in 2023.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the assurance when he received delegations of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and that of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) in Abuja.

He said the meeting was the first that INEC was hosting after Saturday’s governorship election in Osun and assured that it would improve on its successes in subsequent elections.

“We are encouraged by your kind words, but there is still a lot of work to do.

“We assure you that we will continue to work not only hard but even harder to deliver the 2023 general elections.

“I have listened to some of the issues raised but perhaps, when we go into the working session there will be an opportunity for us to respond to some of the issues,’’ he told the delegations.

Prof. Yakubu also spoke about the governorship elections held in Ekiti in June and that of Osun held on Saturday.

“As for the preparation for the 2023 general elections, I want to assure you that we promised Nigerians that Ekiti was going to be good and Ekiti was a good election.

“We promised that Osun was going to be better, Osun was a better election. We are promising that the 2023 general elections will be our best election ever and we are committed to delivering the best election ever,’’ he said.

