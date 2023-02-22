Search
2023: 'We have won Lagos' – Datti-Ahmed

With the presidential election bare days away, the vice-presidential candidate of Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, is confident of victory in Lagos State, the state with the highest number of registered voters.

With over seven million eligible voters, Lagos bests runner-up Kano State’s 5.9 million registered voters.

Giving his predictions of the outcome of the poll, Baba-Ahmed did not hesitate to downplay the influence of former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

“By the grace of God, we have won Lagos, irrespective of Tinubu there. Are they going to come out and spread the people who are voting?” the entrepreneur asked during a live appearance on Channels Television.

While admitting Kaduna is an “APC state”, he said it falls under “our category”, which according to him is a simple win. “Kaduna is category A in the whole of the North-West,” he added.

Asked about states he sees as an uphill battle, Baba-Ahmed said, “Yobe [and] Zamfara, of course. Those are two good friends.”

The former senator rejected the notion that winning the election is a long shot.

“It is logical. Many things that have never happened before in Nigeria are happening now with Labour Party. We’re the only three – party chairman, candidate, vice – born after independence.

“I’m losing modesty here. He’s a correct degree earner, which others cannot show you. I know Kwankwaso says he has a PhD; I don’t boast about a PhD or two master’s degrees. 

“The 2023 elections, by the special grace of almighty Allah who gives power, is as good as won by Labour Party because of the mistakes others have made,” he said.

