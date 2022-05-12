2023: Uzozdimma orders political appointees to resign

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has directed political appointees aspiring for political offices in 2023 to resign before May 16.

The Governor gave the directive at the expanded State Exco meeting on Wednesday.

He said appointees willing to contest for political offices have up to Monday, May 16 to resign.

Uzodimma further directed that such appointees should tender their resignation letters on or before the said date.

The Governor’s directive came a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Ministers in his cabinet seeking elective offices to resign on or before May 16 in obedience to the provision of the Electoral Act 2022.

