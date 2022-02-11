2023: Unite For Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition, Sanwo-Olu Tells APC Leaders

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unite to actualize the ambition of the party’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu had after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on January 10, formally declared his intention to run for the country’s president in 2023.

A month later, Sanwo-Olu appealed to APC leaders and members to work together to ensure that the former Lagos State Governor succeeds President Buhari in 2023. He made the appeal while on a working visit to Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area and Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on Wednesday.

“We have a lot to be proud of in Lagos. We have a lot to make bragging right both at the state and also at the national level. We should see that sacrifice of our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will certainly not go in vain and that is why I am encouraging everyone that the journey we have started at ensuring that we have Asiwaju (Tinubu) representing us at the center is on the right course,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also asked APC members and Lagos residents, especially the people of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government and Oriade LCDA to participate in the ongoing voters’ registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for them to exercise their civic responsibilities in the 2023 general elections.

He added, “I want to urge all traditional leaders to work with the government at local and state levels. We should work together for development in our communities. I want to encourage all other ethnic nationals – the Ndigbo Community, South-South Community, and Arewa Community. I want to thank all of you for the unity, peace, and progress that is enshrined in this community but I want more.

“I want us to continue to live in tolerance, peace, and harmony because it is only when we do this that more community development will come to this locality and community. So, I am going to extract that from you today, that whatever misgivings that you might have among yourselves, make sure we can resolve the issues and we can enshrine a more mutually beneficial rewarding relationship among all of us.”

