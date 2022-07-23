2023: Umahi loses senatorial bid

The court also recognized Mrs Ann Agom-Eze, who came second in the May 28 primary of the APC in the state and ordered INEC to conduct fresh primary within 14 days for the zone to accommodate Agom-Eze.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Umahi through his counsel, Roy Nweze, had dragged INEC to the Federal High Court, compeling the commission to recognize him as the authentic senatorial candidate for the zone.

NAN recalls that Mr Austin Umahi (the governor’s younger brother), a contender had withdrawn at the second primary election conducted on June 9, 2022, wherein the governor was reported to have won unopposed.