2023: TVC deletes poll after Osinbajo floors Tinubu

Ahead of the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, a now-deleted poll conducted by TVC, a Nigeria-based broadcast outlet, tipped Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the favourite for the party’s coveted ticket.

TVC, which is reportedly owned by Tinubu, on its official handle Wednesday, conducted an APC primary-themed poll asking, “Now that Atiku has emerged as PDP presidential candidate, who should APC field as their flag bearer?”

Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, incumbent Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu were listed.

After 1,721 people had voted, with Osinbajo leading with 43%, followed by Tinubu with 40%, Amaechi with 8%, and Lawan with 9% of the total votes cast, the tweet was deleted.

Similarly, a Twitter handle “@BiggDaaddyy1” known to be a dogged follower of the Asiwaju camp, and who was simultaneously hosting a Twitter space, had to delete his poll which asked: “Refusing Bola Tinubu APC ticket is a betrayal; YES or NO?”.

A total of 1,763 people voted; 73 voted NO and only 27% voted YES.

The APC primaries to select the party’s flagbearer for next year’s election is slated for June 6 to June 8.

