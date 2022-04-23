2023: Tonye Cole emerges APC consensus candidate in Rivers

Former group Executive Director of Sahara Group, Tonye Cole has emerged as the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State.

Cole emerged the consensus candidate after a meeting by party leaders, late Friday night.

All 10 aspirants from the Riverine region of the State were in attendance at the meeting.

Sources said the Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi was also in attendance at the meeting.

Tonye Cole is believed to be a close ally to the minister of transportation.

He was chosen as the consensus candidate of the party in 2019 governorship election before the court judgment that ordered that APC be removed from the ballot.

A source who was part of the meeting explained that the decision was taken by party leaders in the absence of Amaechi, who is believed to be championing Tonye’s candidacy.

According to the source, “the decision has just been made for Tonye Cole to fly the flag. It was not made by the Minister. It was made by the leaders of the party.

“The 10 aspirants, plus two new names that also indicated interest were asked to step out, while all of the leaders, minus the Minister then sat and deliberated. We were just called back along with the Minister to be given their decision”.

