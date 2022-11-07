2023: Tinubu to win 95% of South-West votes – Mutiu

Director for Contact and Mobilization Committee Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, South West, Alhaji Mutiu Lawal Are has expressed the determination of his committee to mobilize all the electorate in the region and deliver a minimum of 95 percent of the votes in Yoruba land to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima in the Presidential election of February 25, 2023.

Speaking at the inauguration of members of the committee in Ibadan over the weekend, Alhaji Are disclosed that the committee had already commenced the implementation of a “robust” strategy to reach every nook and cranny of the region up to the smallest cells of villages and hamlets to win supports and votes for Asiwaju and the All Progressives Congress.

Alhaji Are said, to the delight of members of his committee that the executives swung into action immediately they were sworn in on Friday with visits to critical political leaders in Oyo state who he said had given them a 100 percent assurance of total support to the Asiwaju/Shettima candidacy.

The director, an accomplished grassroots politician and business man stated that the personalities and qualities of the presidential candidate and his running mate have made the job of mobilization for his committee easy as he said: “Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Shetima are men of character, competence, capacity and vast experience.

“Asiwaju laid the foundation for the exponential development of Lagos State and the success that is Lagos today. He revolutionalized IGR in Lagos State, created infrastructure and institutions; and established additional councils that are centers of development today.

“Vice Presidential candidate Shettima ran Borno credibly even when the state was challenged by the Boko Haram insurgency. He battled Boko Haram and yet delivered dividends of democracy to the people. They are highly esteemed men. We have valuable products on our hands to market to our people.

“I also made bold to say that our job has been made easy. The leadership of the Yoruba, the Afenifere leadership has already thrown its weight behind Asiwaju Tinubu and Shettima.

“While the various sub nationals are allowed to flourish in a true federal system, we must at the same time not lose sight of the centre. We must also be present at the centre.

“Asiwaju’s candidacy offers the best opportunity for us to be important stakeholders at the Centre,” Media Coordinator, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, quoted Are as saying.

Alhaji Are stated that South West was crucial in the coming elections not only because of its status as the strongest base of the progressives in Nigeria but being home to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju and as such all the people of the region must take the elections with all seriousness and give their votes to Asiwaju who he described as “son of the soil and our very best”.

