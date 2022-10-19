2023: Tinubu to declare his assets – APC Chieftain

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu will declare his assets if he wins next year’s election, a chieftain of the party Farouk Aliyu has said.

Aliyu, a former lawmaker, said this on Tuesday while fielding questions on ChannelsTV. He said as a two-time governor, investigations about Tinubu’s source of wealth and educational background have been carried out but nothing bad was found about him.

While people rarely question politicians’ source of wealth, the situation is now different, the APC chieftain added.

“Now, if you are coming to public glare – you are looking for an office like that of a president – the people of the country have to ask,” he said.

“But going beyond asking, if he (Tinubu) wins, there would be declarations – he would declare his assets for everybody to see and I assure you that if Tinubu wins the election by the grace of God, he is going to come clean.”

He challenged Nigerians who have “any information about illegal wealth” belonging to the former Lagos State governor to make it public.

“We don’t want anybody to keep it secret. We don’t want anybody to hide,” he said, maintaining that nothing illegal has so far been found on the APC presidential flagbearer.

Aside from questions about Tinubu’s source of wealth, the former lawmaker who represented Birnin Kudu/Buji in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007 said the APC will inaugurate its presidential campaign council in a few days.

