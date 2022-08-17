2023: Tinubu, Obasanjo meet behind closed doors

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, behind closed-doors in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

Sources say the power meeting is not unconnected with the 2023 general elections and Tinubu’s ambition to emerge president.

On this visit, Tinubu was accompanied by the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, first interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, the governor of Ogun State,Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Olusegun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel among other dignitaries.

The trip to Abeokuta comes a few days after President Muhammadu Buhari received Tinubu and his running mate Kassim Shettima at the State House in Abuja.

The duo were accompanied by the APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who is the director-general of the APC presidential campaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...