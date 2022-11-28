Monday, November 28, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
2023: ‘Tinubu cannot be killed’ – Fani- Kayode

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, has declared that no opposition can kill the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Fani-Kayode said Tinubu can’t be killed before, during, and after the presidential election.

He was reacting to Tinubu’s recent remark in one of his presidential campaign that he can’t be killed.

In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “No opponent can kill me – @officialABAT

“Let those that harbour such evil plans hear it loud and clear.

“YOU know who you are.

“The Jagaban, ekun omo Asabi, cannot be killed before, during or after the election.

“He cannot be cut short. God affirms it, know this and know peace.”

