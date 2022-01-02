2023: Tinubu candidacy a ‘done deal’ – Jibrin

The Director-General, Tinubu Support Groups Mgt. Council, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has confirmed that chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will indeed be contesting in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election.

“Sometimes I find it a bit funny when I hear people saying is he contesting or not. The only thing that is left is just the formality of organising an event where he is going to express his aspiration, just to notify the public that, yes, I am going to contest. But the issue of Bola Tinubu contesting is a done deal. He is going to contest the election; he’s going to be on the ballot paper,” Jibrin said in an interview with ChannelsTV on Saturday.

“What I keep telling people is that, it is one thing to be qualified to be President, it is one thing to be able to make a competent President, and it is another thing to be able to win a presidential election. They are two different things. You have so many people within the APC that are competent and qualified to become President. But it is completely different”.

According to Jibrin, Tinubu has all it takes to defeat any other candidate in the election.

“For me, the person who has an edge over all of them, that we can hand over the ticket to and perhaps go back home and sleep, is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” he said.

“I can assure that if you give people a choice of someone who will come and improve on what we already have on ground and revamp the economy and improve every part of the country – people just want to see progress, to see development. For me, it doesn’t matter if you bring a Christian-Christian President or a Muslim-Muslim president.”

There have been growing speculations about Tinubu’s ambition to run in the 2023, though he is yet to formally throw his hat in the race.

The former Lagos State governor had in December 2021, said he will consult widely before making a decision on whether to run for the Presidency or not.

