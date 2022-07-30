2023: South-West Comedians to host free show, promise 10m votes for Tinubu

South West Comedians for Tinubu (SWCT) has promised to mobilize, campaign and advocate for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) for victory at the forthcoming presidential election in 2023.

The movement is described as a necessary project created in order to galvanize support and outstanding votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) like never before in the history of electioneering process by engaging the electorates and the youths across the South West including Kogi state and Kwara state which are also part of the Yoruba speaking states in Nigeria.

The aim of this movement is to sensitize and enlighten cerebral youths and electorates in the entire South West through well tailored comedy shows with jokes that are carefully crafted by the shortlisted South West comedians that are part of the project to propagate the agenda of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) and why they need to vote for him to be the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

The South West Comedians for Tinubu (SWCT) is an anticipated talk of the town FREE comedy show(s) to create a rallying point for all the supporters of progressive democracy whether you are a card carrying member of All Progressives Congress (APC) or not but all attendees are to enter the venue(s) with their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) after accreditation at the entrance of the venue(s).

To launch the grand movement, the organizers intend to kick off in Lagos State in the month of September 2022 before moving to other States in the South West progressively.

The brains behind this great movement are Gbenga Adeyinka D’1st, a reputable comedian and the CEO of Laughter Incorporated, Olumide Ojo, a creative graphics artist and the Managing Director of Visual Image Limited and Kanbi Owolabi, a media and event strategist and Principal Consultant of Kanbitoons Company.

Moreover, the initiative by the organizers to hold the outstanding comedy shows through the South West Comedians for Tinubu (SWCT) is part of their desire to give back to the comedy lovers in the South-West region and also to appreciate the good people of the Yoruba race for their unending support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) in Nigeria.

We also gathered that South West Comedians for Tinubu (SWCT) is predicated on the best ingenuity to give young people in the South West with such talents a platform for expression and also encourage them to follow their dreams and vote wisely for a greater Nigeria.

According to Gbenga Adeyinka D’1st, the Project president, “The must attend South West Comedians for Tinubu (SWCT) show is positioned to be a new sign post for quality campaign comedy event to be remembered for the desired sensitization and advocacy for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) for victory come February 2023 in Nigeria”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...