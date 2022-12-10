2023: Save us from attacks – PDP begs Buhari

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to save its members from attacks, in the run-up to the 2023 general elections.

The PCC Director of Strategic Communications, Dele Momodu, made the appeal at a press briefing, on Friday in Abuja. He said the APC contested the 2015 presidential without been attacked or harassed by the PDP, which was the ruling party then.

Momodu, who recalled that the opposition party’s campaigns have been attacked in several places, noted that the PDP is not to mount its bill boards or use public broadcast stations in APC controlled states.

According to him, ”in practically all APC controlled states, It has been virtually impossible for us to install our billboards, to paste our posters, use APC government controlled radio stations, especially in Lagos where the candidate of the APC is seen as next to God.

“So, I wish to appeal through you to the federal government, since they control the APC, that this is not what democracy is all about. I was one of those who fought and suffered for this democracy. We never envisaged that in the civilian regime, we are going to have this kind of harassment, whereby we cannot practice democracy as it should be done.

“In 2014 2015, I was one of those who supported Buhari, and there was never a time that PDP disturbed us, because if they had disturbed us, maybe there would have been no Buhari. So, we are hoping that Mr. president would help us speak to the security agencies, to protect the lives of our people, to protect our properties wherever they are on the soil of Nigeria, because we are all Nigerians,” he added.

