2023: Saraki issues rallying cry to Kwara PDP

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has charged those who emerged via consensus under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kwara State to collaborate and start preparing for the 2023 general elections in earnest to ensure the victory of the party.

Dr. Saraki said this while addressing the party faithful early Saturday in Ilorin, the state capital, after the meeting which produced consensus candidates for the Federal House of Representatives and State Assembly.

A statement by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, said the National PDP Chieftain, expressed satisfaction with the open and transparent process through which the consensus candidates emerged as well as the maturity displayed by those who conceded their aspirations.

Saraki said, “the development has further shown the commitment of our members towards this political rebirth. It has proved that we are ready to sacrifice our ambition for the party’s success and I am exceedingly elated.

“For the remaining positions and constituencies, I urge the aspirants who are still left, to resolve amidst themselves, rub minds together and let’s all be on the same page as the elections approach.”

The former Kwara State governor also charged all aspirants to work in unison for the success of the PDP. He stressed the need to intensify efforts at their respective wards, to win converts to the party and ensure that the PDP reclaims its mandate in 2023.

The party leader equally thanked those who sacrificed their aspirations for others in the interest of the party, just as he assured them that their sacrifice will not be in vain.

“We all are important, but we know we cannot all bear the party’s flag as candidates, thus the need for amicable compromise under an open, democratic and transparent atmosphere.

“Let us all support one another for the party’s victory. You can always count on me to ensure that you are appreciated at the right time,” he added.

