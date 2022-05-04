2023: S/West leaders summon Tinubu, Osinbajo to meeting

Two top political leaders in the South West: a former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; and a former Governor of Osun State and ex-Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, have summoned all presidential aspirants in the zone to a meeting.

Feelers have it that the meeting will also be attended by top elected and appointed political leaders from the zone.

According to available information, top on the list of those summoned to the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the National Leader of the APC and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also invited are the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; representative of Ogun Central Senatorial District and former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; and other presidential aspirants on the platform of the APC for the 2023 polls.

The information made available also said the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, will be leading top elected and appointed political leaders from the zone to the meeting.

Among those to be in Gbajabiamila’s team will be the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Borofice.

The meeting has been confirmed by Osoba, who spoke on Sunday from Paris, France.

Osoba said the essence of the meeting was to bring peace to Yorubaland.

According to available information, the meeting will hold on May 6 at the Lagos House in Marina, Lagos State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...