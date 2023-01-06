Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: Reject Moneybags, Obi urges Nigerians

Politics

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has urged the Nigerian people to reject moneybag politicians in the February 25 election.

“Moneybags have played a lot of roles but they brought us to poverty,” Obi said during a campaign in Ekiti State on Thursday.

The LP presidential candidate stated this in response to comments by legal luminary, Afe Babalola who said the highest bidder and not the best among the candidates will win the presidential election.

However, Obi said it is time Nigerians rejected moneybags to elect quality leaders who will bring about the desired change in the country.

“It is time to reject them (moneybags). I am pleading for Nigerians to reject them because they cannot continue. If they continue, we are going to be impoverished,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor also asked Nigerians to shun ethnic and religious sentiments in voting during the forthcoming presidential election.

Obi – who recently got high profile endorsements from ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo Niger Delta leader Edwin Clark – said he is the most qualified of the 18 candidates jostling for the top Aso Rock job and promised to provide jobs for youths.

Latest

News

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un unveils daughter in hint at extending family rule

0
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s presentation of his...
News

Nothing can stop us now – Okupe on LP victory

0
The erstwhile Director General of the Labour Party, LP,...
Sports

Chelsea and Italy legend, Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

0
Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli has died...
News

61 thugs arrested, weapons recovered after APC Kano rally

0
The Kano State Police Command says it has arrested...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un unveils daughter in hint at extending family rule

0
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s presentation of his...
News

Nothing can stop us now – Okupe on LP victory

0
The erstwhile Director General of the Labour Party, LP,...
Sports

Chelsea and Italy legend, Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

0
Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli has died...
News

61 thugs arrested, weapons recovered after APC Kano rally

0
The Kano State Police Command says it has arrested...
News

INEC begins PVC distribution at wards

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again commenced...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un unveils daughter in hint at extending family rule

Emmanuel Offor -
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s presentation of his young daughter at recent public events is likely an attempt to show his people that...
Read more

Nothing can stop us now – Okupe on LP victory

Emmanuel Offor -
The erstwhile Director General of the Labour Party, LP, Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has said nothing will stop the “Obidient” movement. Okupe’s statement was...
Read more

Chelsea and Italy legend, Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

Emmanuel Offor -
Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli has died at the age 58. The Italy international was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017. In April...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: