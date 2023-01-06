2023: Reject Moneybags, Obi urges Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has urged the Nigerian people to reject moneybag politicians in the February 25 election.

“Moneybags have played a lot of roles but they brought us to poverty,” Obi said during a campaign in Ekiti State on Thursday.

The LP presidential candidate stated this in response to comments by legal luminary, Afe Babalola who said the highest bidder and not the best among the candidates will win the presidential election.

However, Obi said it is time Nigerians rejected moneybags to elect quality leaders who will bring about the desired change in the country.

“It is time to reject them (moneybags). I am pleading for Nigerians to reject them because they cannot continue. If they continue, we are going to be impoverished,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor also asked Nigerians to shun ethnic and religious sentiments in voting during the forthcoming presidential election.

Obi – who recently got high profile endorsements from ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo Niger Delta leader Edwin Clark – said he is the most qualified of the 18 candidates jostling for the top Aso Rock job and promised to provide jobs for youths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...