2023: presidential candidates sign peace pact 3 days to polls

The presidential candidates of 18 political parties signed a pact towards a peaceful election this Saturday.

All the candidates converged on the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Wednesday for the landmark occasion.

Among the presidential candidates present were Bola Tinubu (APC); Peter Obi (LP), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP), and Dan Nwanyanwu (ZLP).

Unlike elections prior to 2015 when the the National Peace Committee came into existence, presidential candidates for the the 2023 polls were made to sign the Peace Accord twice.

The first one was signed in September last year, prior to the commencement of campaigns. That accord was signed to oblige the candidates to a peaceful Campaign.

This signing is the second at last to be signed by the candidates and is to enlist their commitment to a peaceful conduct of the 2023 presidential election.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his address, reiterated his commitment to allowing the rule of law to take its course.

The President called on those saddled with the responsibility of conducting the election to allow the electorate to chose who governs them.

He also appealed to the candidates to accept the outcome of the election, and seek legal redress if dissatisfied.

Some of the peace committee members present included General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Bishop Matthew Kukah, and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III.

Other attendees were the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, and former president of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, who leads the Commonwealth Election Observer Group to Nigeria.

