2023: Presidency backing Atiku – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike on Friday maintained his claim that a cabal in the presidency is backing Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for this month’s presidential election.

Wike at Ibaka Town, Okrika Island for a PDP campaign rally for Okrika Local Government Area of Rivere state also faulted the chaotic naira currency change as anti-people and needs President Muhammadu Buhari’s reconsideration on the policy implementation.

He argued that Atiku and supporters’ recent boast that they do not need the G-5 governors to win election was informed by the assurance of victory a cabal in the presidency has given the PDP presidential candidate.

According to him, “They (Atiku and supporters) have been given assurance, but this election is not going to be based on that cabal assurance. It is on the people’s assurance.

“Whether you like it or not, you must need Rivers state. If you don’t need Rivers State you must fail. If you say you don’t want us, you’ll fail. There is no two ways about it.”

In reservations about the new currency policy, the Rivers governor said, “This policy is anti-people. The new Naira note is not there. Even if I have money in my account, I cannot get N10,000. I cannot go and buy fuel. Who is losing? Is it not the masses? Is it not the people?”

Accusing those advising the President on the new naira note of not meaning well, Wike noted, “You’re merely fighting against the poor people. Mr President, I know the pressure, but please since two of us are going the same time, this policy, it has nothing to fight corruption at all.

“It has nothing to fight politicians. This policy is aimed to suffer the people who elected us to govern over them. Our business is not to make the people to suffer. We all know how to fight corruption. We all know how to fight politicians. This particular one , it does not come in at all.

“I know Mr President has good intention, but there are these people who believe they know more than everybody, they go and put the country in total chaos and that is what we are suffering now.

“I have never seen anywhere in this world where you change money within six months and say no more use of old money. It doesn’t work. It takes time and you have to prepare. Look at our economy, look at the rural areas, the level of illiteracy in the country.

“Can you imagine the problem you’re causing for us. As we are here, the level of insecurity will increase. We can’t get security agencies money any longer for them to use and pay those who are in the field. Even the CIA they carry cash for operation. Even NIA, they carry cash for operation. But here, we can’t even give our security One Million Naira.”

Sir Siminialayi Fubara, Rivers PDP guber candidate, said his administration, when elected as governor, will work to sustain the existing peace in Okrika, complete any on going project it may inherit, and provide more development projects to them.

Vanguard

