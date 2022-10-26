2023: Peter Obi’s presidency will be ‘Miracle of the Century’ – Mamora

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora has claimed that the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, winning next year’s general election will be “a miracle of the century”.

Mamora made these remarks on Tuesday, when he appeared on Political Paradigm, aired on Channels Television.

The Minister claimed Obi is an independent candidate and stands no chance against the other contenders.

“What I see, with all due respect, is what you can call an independent candidacy in the Labour Party.

“To the best of my knowledge, even in America, no independent candidate has ever won the presidency. They can win the Senate or the House of Representatives.

“So, it will be a miracle of the century.

“I won’t dismiss it, but it doesn’t seem like it will cause havoc in this system at the end of the day,” Mamora said.

Obi is up against top contenders and seasoned campaigners Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress) and Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party) in the 2023 poll.

