2023: Peter Obi visits Femi Kuti [Photos]

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, on Wednesday paid a visit to Femi Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti.

During the visit, Mr Obi assured his host that his ‘Obidient movement’ will base its campaign on issues rather than personality attacks.

Obi said that his campaign would be based on everyday issues affecting Nigerians and Nigeria, insisting that the recent controversy was not what the movement and his ambition stand for.

The visit comes less than a week after Kuti gave a reason his family would not support any of the top three presidential candidates: Asiwaju Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Obi in the 2023 election.

“I saw what my own brother, Femi, tweeted and I said no! That is not the future and the society we want to build.

“We will lead a campaign based on issues that affect Nigerians and that is what I encourage everybody to do,” Obi said while addressing Kuti in a video clip of their meeting.

