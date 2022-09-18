2023: Peter Obi solidarity rallies sweep through the country

Supporters of Peter Obi on Saturday held solidarity rallies in several parts of Nigeria to mop up support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections.

The supporters trooped out in their numbers to canvass for the former Anambra State governor in different zones of the country including Jos, Plateau State; Abakaliki in Ebonyi State; Imo State; Abia State; Bayelsa State; Awka, Anambra State, and Suleja in Niger State.

The rallies trended on various social media platforms with the supporters sharing photos of the marches held.

But there was a disruption of the march in Ebonyi State when police teargassed the supporters. Obi followers accused Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of ordering the disruption, a claim he denied. The rally later continued with the participants marching through several streets in Abakaliki.

And my plateau state people turn up..it was a massive success #Obidatti023 #Obidients we move obidiently..🙌😩🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/FuTq4hQQLc — Dareng Stephen (@DarengStephen) September 17, 2022

In the north-central state of Plateau, Obi’s supporters carried banners with different inscriptions. They gathered at the Secretariat Junction around 9:00 a.m to ramp up their push for the LP flagbearer.

It was a similar story in Bayelsa State and Imo States as crowds marched along major roads to mobilise for the former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obidients, as they are known, were armed with placards carrying different inscriptions like “Our Mumu don do,” “We need someone that will fix Nigeria,” “Peter Obi stands the better chance to restore Nigeria,” among others.

There were also marches in Awka, the Anambra State capital, and Suleja in Niger State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...