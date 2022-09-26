2023: Peter Obi moving fast – Fani-Kayode admits

Former aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has admitted that the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, is moving fast and strong in his pursuit of the 2023 presidency.

Fani-Kayode said on Sunday that there is a spiritual dimension to the rise of Obi among other presidential candidates in the 2023 race.

He foresaw that Obi and his followers, known as the Obidients, may soon overshadow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the main opposition.

However, the former PDP member said Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP are no match for Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He posted on his social media handles: “Obi is moving fast and strong. There is a spiritual dimension to his rise.

“At this rate, he and his Obidients may soon topple PDP to become Nigeria’s main opposition party.

“Yet the two of them put together cannot stand against the fire and fury of the BATISTS and JAGABANISTS of the APC!”

