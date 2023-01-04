2023: Peter Obi is Tinubu’s trump card – Keyamo

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has said Peter Obi, Labour Party’s flagbearer is the biggest reason his party’s candidate Ahmed Bola Tinubu will win the forthcoming presidential election.

Keyamo made this disclosure on Wednesday in an interview on Arise TV.

While reacting to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and ex-commissioner Edwin Clark’s endorsement of Peter Obi, Keyamo said similar action occurred in the 2019 elections, but all resulted in nothing.

“When we say that Peter Obi is the greatest weapon Asiwaju Tinubu has, people do not understand what we are saying. I can say it openly now because it is too late to pull out; Peter Obi is the biggest reason why Ahmed Bola Tinubu would win the 2023 election. On a lighter note, on the day of swearing in of Tinubu as President, I will beg that Peter Obi is given the front seat; he will sit near Tinubu as his best friend”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...