2023: Peter Obi is the best presidential candidate — Babatope

An elder statesman and Former Aviation Minister, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, has declared his support for former Governor Peter Obi, whom he said is the best presidential candidate and his most preferred choice for Presidency come 2023.

Babatope made the declaration during his interview with The Sun Newspapers, where he stated that the main focus of the PDP in the 2023 elections is competence and capacity, not zoning.

He explained that Peter Obi can make fundamental changes that can turn around the country for the better. Babatope opined that judging from Obi’s pedigree and track records of success in governance, he will do more, when given a bigger political platform.

When asked to comment on the chances of the PDP presidential aspirants, like Atiku Abubakar, Gov Tambuwal, Anyim Pius Anyim, Peter Obi, and others, the PDP Chieftain stated that Obi has the brightest chances of emerging as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

“I have no grudges against other aspirants. They are all qualified to contest. Atiku contested the last time. Of course, he has the right to contest again. The space can contain everyone. But if I have a chance to make a preference, I will go for Peter Obi. I love Peter Obi, I must tell you. I have said this time without a number. It doesn’t matter where the candidate is from. What matters is the pedigree and capacity of the person to make fundamental changes that will take the country higher. I love Peter Obi. He is an economist and beyond that, he is a political realist,” Babatope said.

Speaking on the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming elections, Babatope said: “We have done some groundwork after losing power in 2015. We know the mistakes we made that cost us power. We have learned from them and are determined not to repeat those mistakes. We have also assembled a very powerful team. We have the brightest brains. I am happy at the quality of most of the presidential aspirants.”

