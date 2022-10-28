2023: ‘Peter Obi has already won’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

A Chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Kenneth Okonkwo has stated that his party’s presidential flagbearer, Mr Peter Obi, has already won the 2023 presidency race.

The actor turned politician said the election is between Mr Obi and others, adding however, that statistics on ground already suggest that the former governor of Anambra State has already won the election.

When asked if the LP presidential candidate can really win the election, Mr Okonkwo said Peter Obi has displayed an uncanny character and has shown that he has the capacity to serve the nation as an impactful leader.

“He has already won, check the analysis like I have always told you; take it by polls, there are three polls that have come out, ANAP, We-Together and Bloomberg; in the first one he scored 23, in the second one 53 and in the third one he scored 75,” he said.

“Soon and very soon, before the election reaches when the two candidates will unravel and I am sure they are already unravelling, then it will now be Peter Obi and others.

“Because then collectively at the polling poll, they will not have up to five per cent and whenever you don’t get up to five per cent you’ll be classified as others.

“So it is going to be Peter Obi and others, there is no other candidate.”

