Thursday, February 3, 2022
HomePolitics
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

2023: Peter Obi gives conditions for running for president

The former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has declared that he will be running for President if his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), zones the ticket to the south.

Obi who was the running mate of Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 elections disclosed this via a tweet on Tuesday.

“Yes, I will step into the field to contest for the opportunity to serve this great country as President if my party, the PDP, zones the ticket to the south.

“But if it is thrown open, Nigerians will also hear from me,” he wrote on Twitter.

Obi made the announcement to join the 2023 presidential race, less than 24 hours after Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto state, also declared his intention to run for president under the umbrella of the PDP.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: