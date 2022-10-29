2023: Peter Obi flags off campaign with Nasarawa Rally

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Saturday began a nationwide campaign ahead of the February 2023 poll with a rally in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital in the North-Central geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

Obi; his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed; National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure; and other members of the party’s 1,234 campaign council members arrived at the venue of the rally on Saturday around 11am.

The Director General of Obi’s campaign council, Doyin Okupe said the campaign train of the former Anambra State governor will be massive across all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

According to Okupe, Obi and Baba-Ahmed will crisscross the length and breadth of Nigeria from Nasarawa State to meet with their supporters popularly known as ‘Obidients’ in all parts of the country. ‘Obidients’ have held rallies in major cities to make a statement that they exist beyond social media.

