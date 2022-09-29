2023: PDP inaugurates 600-member campaign council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday inaugurated its 600-member campaign council for the 2023 general elections in Abuja.

Chairman of the council and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, charged members to take the party’s presidential campaign to their wards and units.

The PDP chief also encouraged its members to resolve all internal wrangling and work towards the 2023 elections.

Present at the inauguration was the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

However, some PDP chieftains such as Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State were conspicuously absent.

One high-point of the event was the unveiling of three books, which are memoirs of former Vice President Abubakar.

