2023: PDP confident of winning Lagos, 24 states

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to win 25 states including Lagos State in next year’s general elections.

PDP National Chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu said this during a meeting in Abuja to receive the report of the Lagos and Osun State PDP reconciliation committee.

“PDP will have a governor in Lagos and several other positions in the Senate, House of Representatives, and the house of assembly,” Ayu said.

He urged leaders of the party who may be having issues to resolve such, noting that when such is done, the “PDP will be celebrating, as I have always predicted, at least 25 governors, and also be having a big victory party in the Presidential Villa”.

According to Ayu, while the party in Lagos was in disarray, the work done by the Chief Eyitayo Jegede-led Committee has brightened PDP’s chances at the polls next year.

Jegede, who was the party’s governorship candidate in the 2022 Ondo election, told the PDP chief that the Committee has resolved all issues with aggrieved party members in Lagos and Osun states.

