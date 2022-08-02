2023: Over 8million Youths complete Voter Registration

Over eight million young Nigerians completed the recently concluded Continuous Voter Registration exercise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced on Monday.

This is as the youth demography is touted as a major deciding factor in the upcoming elections and INEC’s figures seems to back the theory.

According to INEC, there were 10,487,972 fresh registrants, while 12,298,944 persons completed their registrations.

Of these, 8,784,677 were composed of young people, the commission said.

CVR Update: Quarter 4, WK 16 as at 7am, Monday 1st August 2022. Fresh Registrants: 10,487,972

Completed Registration: 12,298,944

Type: Online – 3,444,378

: Physical – 8,854,566

Male: 6,074,078

Female: 6,224,866

PWDs: 87,083

Youths: 8,784,677 pic.twitter.com/JX941tlWZP — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, INEC has warned Nigerians not to fall victims to fake websites advertising voter registration.

In a statement signed by National Commissioner Festus Okoye, INEC said it has concluded its Continuous Voter Registration exercise for the 2023 general elections.

“Barely 24 hours after the suspension of voter registration, the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to an online site urging Nigerians to enroll for ‘VOTER CARD (PVC)’ registration claiming that the Federal Government has approved individual VOTER CARD (PVC) registration online to avoid unnecessary crowd in the ‘NIMC’ CENTERS,” the statement said.

“The Commission states unequivocally that the site is not linked to the Commission and the link/portal is spurious and from a dubious source.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission is the only body constitutionally and legally mandated to conduct the registration of persons qualified to vote in any election in Nigeria and to update and revise the register when the need arises. The Commission is solely responsible for organizing, undertaking, and supervising national elections in the country and does not share this responsibility with anybody or organization.

“Members of the public are strongly advised not to succumb to the antics of online scammers and should avoid such fake sites.

“The Commission has concluded the Continuous Voter Registration exercise nationwide and does not need to open an additional site or portal for the purposes of registration of voters.”

