Tuesday, July 5, 2022
2023: Otedola throws weight behind Tinubu

Nigerian billionaire, Chief Femi Otedola has prayed that God will grant Bola Tinubu his heart desire to be Nigeria’s President in the 2023 election.

A former Lagos State governor, Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Otedola made this known after he visited Tinubu in Paris, France.

Sharing a picture on his Twitter page, Otedola said it is always exciting to spend time with Tinubu, his great friend.

“I am always excited visiting my Great Friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu,” Otedola tweeted on Tuesday.

“May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great Nation. F.Ote,” he wrote.

