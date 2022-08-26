2023: Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi, other APC bigwigs plot strategies for Tinubu victory

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and 20 other presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have concluded plans to converge in Abuja as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential poll.

The party stalwarts, according to a statement by Mr. Nicholas Felix, are billed to brainstorm on adopting winning campaign strategies that will carry every Nigerian along and address the challenges bedevilling our country.

Among those expected to be in attendance at the parley scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 31 are the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; the former Science and Technology Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu; the former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

They include five serving governors, namely Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

The list also includes Senators Ibikunle Amosun and Ajayi Boroffice; former Zamfara governor, Ahmad Sani; former Imo State governor and serving senator, Rochas Okorocha; a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; fiery cleric, Tunde Bakare; pastor and businessman, Dr. Nicolas Felix; former Information Minister, Ikeobasi Mokelu; businessman, Tein Jack-Rich, and the only female among them, Uju Ken-Ohanenye.

