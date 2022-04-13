2023: Osinbajo hosts APC Senators [Photos]

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has solicited the support of the senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his presidential bid.

The VP made the request on Tuesday hosted when he hosted the lawmakers to an iftar dinner at the Aguda House within the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.

The Senate President, who led the lawmakers to the villa, briefed State House correspondents after the dinner, saying the conversation with the Vice President was cordial.

He, however, gave no word on whether the APC senators would give Osinbajo the support he requested.

“Let me assure everyone that the Senate APC caucus and indeed the National Assembly caucus of the APC will continue to work very hard for our great party, the APC, to continue to provide services to Nigerians and also work hard to ensure that by 2023, the next administration is an APC administration at the center and the majority of the states in our country, by the Grace of God, will be APC,” Lawan said.

The dinner comes one day after the Vice President declared his intention to run for President in 2023.

