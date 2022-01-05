2023: Osinbajo campaign posters hit Abuja

The presidential campaign billboard of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has emerged in the federal capital city, Abuja.

This comes bare days after reports emerged that Osinbajo had informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for president in 2023.

The presidential campaign banner which was attached to a bridge in a strategic location in Abuja had the picture of the Vice President.

However, there was no party name and logo on the presidential banner, but the name of a group, ‘The Progressive Project 2023’ was written on it.

Osinbajo is expected to vie for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress with a former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...