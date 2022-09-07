2023: ‘Only Nigerians who love suffering will vote APC’ – Bolaji Abdullahi

A former Minister of Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi, has cautioned Nigerians against voting for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023.

Abdullahi said only Nigerians who love suffering would vote for APC to remain in power in 2023.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State on Tuesday, the former minister said APC has ruined Nigeria.

He stressed that Nigerians have suffered enough under President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Abdullahi said Nigerians should not be talking about APC again after failing in different sectors.

He insisted that the 2023 election would be between the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and other parties.

According to Abdullahi: “You have to have a love for suffering to even consider voting for APC again after how they have ruined this country.

“If not for the way things are, nobody should even be talking about APC again after the mess they have brought to the country. The next election is going to be the PDP and any other party but APC.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...