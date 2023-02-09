Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: Only Abuja, 2 states safe for election – Group

Politics

Only Jigawa, Kano and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are safe and peaceful for the conduct of this year’s February 25 and March 11 general elections. This is according to an investigation by foremost Civil Rights Organisation, CLEEN Foundation.

The organisation’s Executive Director, Mr. Gad Peter, said this while formally presenting the ‘2023 Election Security Threat Assessment’ in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said 13 states comprising Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Benue, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba, Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Abia are prone to violence and the remaining 21 states of the federation are currently engulfed in one form of violence or another.

According to him, the CLEEN commissioned researchers across the six geopolitical zones to examine the security situation in relation to the elections and make recommendations for the successful conduct of the elections. Some of the recommendations are critical towards minimizing the security threats for a more credible and violence-free elections.

Peter said, “The frequent serious attacks on security agencies, installations and infrastructure in recent months are highly worrisome and condemnable. The pattern of recent attacks on security facilities and INEC infrastructure is suggestive that they are facilitated by criminals who are bent on pushing the country off the cliff.

“The law enforcement agencies need to take measures to prevent further attacks to boost the confidence of voters before, during and after the general elections. It is important to note that as recorded by INEC the recent voter registration has recorded the largest number of voters registered in the history of our elections and we are afraid that resources might be wasted if criminal attacks, threats and intimidation through violence and hate speeches lead to voter apathy.

“CLEEN Foundation is worried over the unhealthy and divisive verbal attacks, hate speeches and criminal attacks on police, INEC offices, which if not firmly addressed may pose serious challenges to the elections, peaceful-coexistence and the unity of our beloved nation.”

He said the foundation employed the methodology of Election Violence Mitigation Tool (EVMT) of the Electoral Institute of INEC developed to track electoral risk factors with the potential of impacting negatively on the peaceful conduct of elections in Nigeria and to map out key electoral risk factors peculiar to each geopolitical zone.

Latest

Sports

Jay-Jay Okocha names team to win Champions League

0
Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha, has backed Paris Saint-Germain to...
News

Elections: NUC orders closure of Universities

0
The National Universities Commission, NUC, has directed the closure...
News

One killed in multiple accidents on Kara Bridge

0
One person was confirmed killed on Thursday morning in...
News

I’ll be proud to call Peter Obi president – Mr Macaroni

0
Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, popular Nigerian social...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Jay-Jay Okocha names team to win Champions League

0
Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha, has backed Paris Saint-Germain to...
News

Elections: NUC orders closure of Universities

0
The National Universities Commission, NUC, has directed the closure...
News

One killed in multiple accidents on Kara Bridge

0
One person was confirmed killed on Thursday morning in...
News

I’ll be proud to call Peter Obi president – Mr Macaroni

0
Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, popular Nigerian social...
Politics

BREAKING: Sokoto Dep Gov dumps PDP for APC

0
Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, has...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Jay-Jay Okocha names team to win Champions League

Emmanuel Offor -
Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha, has backed Paris Saint-Germain to win the UEFA Champions League. Okocha, a former PSG midfielder, also tipped Lionel Messi to bring...
Read more

Elections: NUC orders closure of Universities

Emmanuel Offor -
The National Universities Commission, NUC, has directed the closure of all universities and inter-university centres between February 22nd and March 14. NUC said there would...
Read more

One killed in multiple accidents on Kara Bridge

Emmanuel Offor -
One person was confirmed killed on Thursday morning in multiple crashes on Kara Bridge outward the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. About seven vehicles including a container-laden truck...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: