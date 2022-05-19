2023: ‘Only 3 aspirants failed to submit presidential forms’ – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has revealed those who did not submit their presidential nomination and expression of interest forms after the purchase.

The party also confirmed that about 25 forms were submitted.

During an appearance on Channels Television on Wednesday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, said 25 forms were filled and submitted.

According to him, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele and the Minister of Petroleum for State, Timipreye Sylva, did not submit their forms.

“For some of them, it’s a bit iffy. What I have this time, we’ve 28 who purchased form and at the last count, we have 25 who made submission.

“But three of them did not. They’re Senator Chris Ngige, Godwin Emefiele and then we have Timipre Sylva,” he said.

The implication of this is that the presidential forms bought for the likes of former President Goodluck Jonathan and African Development Bank boss, Akinwumi Adesina, were actually submitted.

