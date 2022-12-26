Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: Onaiyekan blasts ‘undemocratic politicians’ with ‘warlike’ language

Politics

A former National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Cardinal John Onaiyekan has cautioned politicians using “warlike language” to insist on winning the 2023 elections.

The archbishop and member of the National Peace Committee said candidates who are insisting on winning the next general elections at all cost are not democratic.

“For politicians, I will beg them. Enough of lies, enough of insistence that we must win because there are politicians who keep saying we must win this election, whatever it takes, we will win,” the cleric told ChannelsTV.

“That kind of language is not democratic; it is the language of those who are going to war. They use belligerent language very often in their campaign. That will not carry Nigeria into any better waters. We want a Nigeria that we can be proud of.”

Onaiyekan also said Nigeria’s challenge is not ethnicity and religion because both factors are by choice.

“Our problem is really not with ethnicity and religion. It cannot be with ethnicity because we really have no choice in the matter. I was born in Kabba. So, I’m a Yoruba man, not by choice but by accident of birth. And if it is like that for every Nigerian, it should not be an issue.

“As for religion, again, it is a choice that people make freely and therefore, it should not be an issue,” he said.

Onaiyekan blamed those “running the business of religion” for not doing the right thing and for having other motives at heart.

“The other aspect is when politicians, because they want to win elections, do all they can to manipulate religion, and they use it in order to get people to vote for them because they claim to be of a particular religion.

“It is possible to refuse to be manipulated by politician but when people decide on their own that they want to manipulate their own religious sentiments, there is nothing anybody can do about it,” he said.

The cleric urged candidates in the next general elections to use the epochal event to turn the fortunes of Nigeria around for the better.

Latest

Sports

Messi, Mbappe lead Christmas tributes to fans

0
Stars from across the sporting world wished supporters a...
News

Chaos as policeman shoots female lawyer dead in Lagos

0
There was pandemonium in the Ajah area of Lagos...
News

Vote leaders who won’t fight bandits – Sheikh Gumi [Video]

0
As Nigerians gear up for the 2023 general elections,...
News

I’ll be far from Abuja after May 29 – Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has underscored that he will retire...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Messi, Mbappe lead Christmas tributes to fans

0
Stars from across the sporting world wished supporters a...
News

Chaos as policeman shoots female lawyer dead in Lagos

0
There was pandemonium in the Ajah area of Lagos...
News

Vote leaders who won’t fight bandits – Sheikh Gumi [Video]

0
As Nigerians gear up for the 2023 general elections,...
News

I’ll be far from Abuja after May 29 – Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has underscored that he will retire...
Politics

Ortom backs BVAS, says 2023 Nigeria’s only opportunity

0
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has charged Nigerians...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Messi, Mbappe lead Christmas tributes to fans

Emmanuel Offor -
Stars from across the sporting world wished supporters a Merry Christmas and shared photos from their celebrations with loved ones. Kylian Mbappe led several footballers wishing their followers...
Read more

Chaos as policeman shoots female lawyer dead in Lagos

Emmanuel Offor -
There was pandemonium in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Sunday when an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to the Ajah Police...
Read more

Vote leaders who won’t fight bandits – Sheikh Gumi [Video]

Emmanuel Offor -
As Nigerians gear up for the 2023 general elections, popular Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has told Nigerians to vote for those who will...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: