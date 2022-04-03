2023: Omokri reveals those behind Emefiele’s campaign

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has said that Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is innocent and does not actually want to run in the 2023 presidency.

The CBN Governor had said Monday, shortly after the All Progressives Congress, APC’s national convention, that he was focused on strengthening the nation’s economy.

This is amid calls by those who are said to be his supporters that he should enter for the nation’s topmost office in 2023.

Hundreds of such supporters had thronged the APC convention a week ago and openly campaigned for the CBN boss to be elected Nigeria’s next president.

And on Saturday, photographs of campaign vehicles branded with Emefiele’s image flooded the social media.

While the CBN governor has yet to throw his hat in the ring, Omokri feels it is those he described as ‘a fifth columnist,’ that are behind the campaign for Emefiele.

“It has come to my knowledge that those vehicles purportedly for the campaign of Emefiele are a red herring by a fifth columnist.

“The man is innocent and his detractors just want to taint him. I will not allow myself to be the instrument of someone else’s mischief!” He wrote.

