2023: Okorocha beats deadline for APC screening

Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha beat the deadline Tuesday night, May 31, 2022, and successfully completed the presidential screening of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for next year’s elections.

There had been doubts that the Senator would be present for the screening after he was arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last week Tuesday.

However, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail on Tuesday morning in the sum of N500 million and a surety in like sum.

Okorocha managed to meet the bail conditions in good enough time to turn up for the APC presidential screening exercise held at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja.

After his screening, he thanked his supporters for standing by him and insisted that Nigeria needs a detribalised leader like him to pilot the affairs of the nation.

On his EFCC case, he promised to address the media in the coming days.

The APC is expected to hold a convention for the election of its presidential candidate between June 6 to 8.

