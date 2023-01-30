2023: ‘Obi most prepared to govern’ – Ex-Army Chief

A retired army chief, Col. Chinyere Obi, has predicted that Nigeria will suffer socio-economic setbacks if the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, or that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, wins in forthcoming general elections.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, yesterday, Col. Obi, former National Coordinator of Atiku House to House Support Group in 2019, said she withdrew her support for Atiku because she considered the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the best alternative for a better Nigeria.

She insisted that anybody who votes either Atiku or Tinubu does not want the best for Nigerians, especially common citizens, adding that only victory for Peter Obi will guarantee a brighter future for the country.

She said: “Nigerians should think and vote wisely. We should know that who we elect as president would determine if we want to move forward or backward as a nation. For me, I am not just thinking about Obi, Tinubu or Atiku, but the general well being of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“At 74 years of age, I can tell, among the presidential candidates, who has best leadership ideas and vision for Nigeria. And I want to tell Nigerians that Peter Obi is the right candidate, who is capable of delivering on our collective expectations.

“Let me also warn that if we vote either Atiku or Tinubu, Nigeria will be doomed. We are going back to Egypt. We are not only going to suffer and die, but we are also going to fail our children and generations yet unborn.”

