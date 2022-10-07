2023: Obi, Datti unveil official campaign website

The presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed have released their official campaign website.

This was made public on Friday morning via a tweet from Obi’s official Twitter handle.

“I invite every member of the OBIdient Family, and every supporter of our march to a new Nigeria to visit the official campaign website for the Obi-Datti Campaign organisation,” the tweet read in part.

I invite every member of the OBIdient Family, and every supporter of our march to a new Nigeria to visit the official campaign website for the Obi-Datti Campaign organisation. You can use that medium to support and donate in cash & kind to the campaign https://t.co/4VvXWMJA7F -PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) October 7, 2022

The former Anamabra state governor also disclosed that the website would be used to gather support for his aspirations for the top job of the land in next year’s polls.

