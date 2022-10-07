Friday, October 7, 2022
HomePolitics
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

2023: Obi, Datti unveil official campaign website

The presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed have released their official campaign website.

This was made public on Friday morning via a tweet from Obi’s official Twitter handle.

“I invite every member of the OBIdient Family, and every supporter of our march to a new Nigeria to visit the official campaign website for the Obi-Datti Campaign organisation,” the tweet read in part.

The former Anamabra state governor also disclosed that the website would be used to gather support for his aspirations for the top job of the land in next year’s polls.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: