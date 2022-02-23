2023: ‘Nobody can come between Tinubu and Buhari’ – Ex-rep Jibrin

Abdulmumin Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, described President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant, as brothers who can’t be separated.

Jibrin said nobody can come between Tinubu and Buhari because they are brothers, adding that the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader is loyal to the president.

In a tweet, the Director-General of the Tinubu Support Management Council, insisted that both men make up the ruling party.

The former lawmaker stressed that Buhari and Tinubu know where they are coming from and where they are going.

“Just leave President Buhari and his brother, loyalist and ally Asiwaju Tinubu. You can’t come between them. You just can’t.

“Both of them are APC and APC is both of them. They know where they are coming from and they know where they are headed. Nothing but greatfulness to God.”

His comment comes after Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist, said Buhari may not support Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

