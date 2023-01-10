2023” No Miracle will make APC or PDP win 2023 Election – NNPP

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has said “even a miracle won’t stop the APC and PDP from losing the presidential election”.

The spokesperson of the NNPP’s presidential candidate for the election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s Presidential Campaign, Abdulmumin Jibrin, made the assertion and dismissed the chances of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) inheriting President Muhammadu Buhari’s 12 million bloc votes in the February 25 presidential election.

Buhari contested five presidential elections – 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019. He got at least 12 million votes in each of the exercises except in 2007 and won the 2015 polls with 15 million votes (got the same number when he was re-elected in 2019) under the APC.

However, Jubrin who left the APC for Kwankwaso’s New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), said his former party won’t retain Buhari’s 12 million bloc votes. He claimed that the momentum has swung towards his principal.

Hear him, “When APC do their analysis, all the time they talk about PDP and they say PDP lost Kwankwaso, PDP lost Peter Obi, PDP lost five governors. Yes PDP is in crisis, not only crisis PDP is in a mess but APC is even in a more damaging and more challenging situation, those 12 million votes are not there,” he said on live TV on Monday.

“When you say Kwankwaso left PDP, the assumption is that he left with only PDP people but many people from APC joined him. Where did I come from? Am I not coming from APC? As it stands today, APC has lost about 70 to 80 percent of its support base in Northern Nigeria.”

“When Kwankwaso mops up the votes, particularly from the North-West in addition to those he will get in the South where he is making inroads, the party will win the election,” Jubrin argued.

While maintaining that the NNPP will emerge the winner of the February 25 polls, Jubrin claimed even a miracle won’t stop the APC and PDP from losing the presidential election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...