2023: Nigeria not ready for Igbo president – Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu says he is not sure that Nigerians are ready for a president from the South-East geopolitical zone.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, said the February 25 presidential election is not the best outing for the Igbo people because the people of the South-East need the support of five other regions for one of their own to get to Aso Rock.

“It is not the best outing for us (Igbo people) because for you to become the President of Nigeria, you need other regions,” Kalu said on Channels Television.

There are a number of contestants of Igbo extractions among the 18 presidential candidates for this year’s election. However, Labour Party’s Peter Obi has been ranked as one of the three top candidates for Saturday’s poll.

However, Kalu, who is a senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Abia North Senatorial District dismissed the chances of Obi.

“I’m well-experienced; I ran for President in 2007 and I’m not sure Nigerians are yet ready for a President of Igbo extraction. I’m not sure because I have tried to nose around that. We have five other regions to come up with and I am not sure,” he said.

Kalu said the people of the South-East are the best professionals but not the best politicians.

“We do politics with emotions and I want Igbos to stop doing politics with emotions; I want Igbos to do practical politics,” he noted.

The lawmaker expressed confidence that APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will win in Abia State and in the zone.

