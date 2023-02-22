Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: Nigeria not ready for Igbo president – Orji Kalu

Politics

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu says he is not sure that Nigerians are ready for a president from the South-East geopolitical zone.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, said the February 25 presidential election is not the best outing for the Igbo people because the people of the South-East need the support of five other regions for one of their own to get to Aso Rock.

“It is not the best outing for us (Igbo people) because for you to become the President of Nigeria, you need other regions,” Kalu said on Channels Television.

There are a number of contestants of Igbo extractions among the 18 presidential candidates for this year’s election. However, Labour Party’s Peter Obi has been ranked as one of the three top candidates for Saturday’s poll.

However, Kalu, who is a senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Abia North Senatorial District dismissed the chances of Obi.

“I’m well-experienced; I ran for President in 2007 and I’m not sure Nigerians are yet ready for a President of Igbo extraction. I’m not sure because I have tried to nose around that. We have five other regions to come up with and I am not sure,” he said.

Kalu said the people of the South-East are the best professionals but not the best politicians.

“We do politics with emotions and I want Igbos to stop doing politics with emotions; I want Igbos to do practical politics,” he noted.

The lawmaker expressed confidence that APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will win in Abia State and in the zone.

Latest

Celebrity

Portable pens multimillion Naira endorsement deal

0
These are arguably the best of times for Nigerian...
Lifestyle

Aisha Buhari blames hackers for fake Naira swap post

0
Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari has blamed hackers for...
Politics

2023: TY Danjuma, Northern Christian Elders endorse Peter Obi

0
The National Christian Elders Forum, a group of Christian...
Politics

Wike plans to flee Nigeria after elections– Eze

0
All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Chukwuemeka Eze has faulted...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Portable pens multimillion Naira endorsement deal

0
These are arguably the best of times for Nigerian...
Lifestyle

Aisha Buhari blames hackers for fake Naira swap post

0
Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari has blamed hackers for...
Politics

2023: TY Danjuma, Northern Christian Elders endorse Peter Obi

0
The National Christian Elders Forum, a group of Christian...
Politics

Wike plans to flee Nigeria after elections– Eze

0
All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Chukwuemeka Eze has faulted...
News

Naira Scarcity: Kogi Sex workers introduce PoS

0
Sex workers in Kogi State say they are not...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Portable pens multimillion Naira endorsement deal

Emmanuel Offor -
These are arguably the best of times for Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable as he has signed a mouthwatering deal with Unique Motors. The auto company...
Read more

Aisha Buhari blames hackers for fake Naira swap post

Emmanuel Offor -
Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari has blamed hackers for an Instagram post of a fake Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s statement that appeared on her page...
Read more

2023: TY Danjuma, Northern Christian Elders endorse Peter Obi

Emmanuel Offor -
The National Christian Elders Forum, a group of Christian elder statesmen across the geopolitical zones, has endorsed the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: