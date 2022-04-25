2023: ‘Nigeria needs a president who understands the Economy’ – Saraki

The former Senate President and presidential aspirant under the People Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Bukola Saraki says Nigerians should consider economic development when choosing their leader in 2023.

He said this while addressing the PDP’s delegates in Minna, the Niger State Capital ahead of the forthcoming primaries.

“2023 is very important to the nation because where the country is now, the nation is consumed by insecurity. You cannot travel, people cannot go to farm; we cannot even sleep in our homes with our eyes closed.

“The situation in Nigeria requires urgent action; the rate of poverty has risen. Therefore, Nigeria needs a president who understands the economy, a president that can unite all Nigerians. We need a president that is bold, energetic, courageous and dynamic,” he said.

Saraki said North Central should be allowed to produce the next president, saying that “by the grace of Allah, we will make history for the first time.”

He thanked Northern elders for their foresight in arriving at consensus, calling on the party members to work together for the progress of the PDP.

Former governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu who was also present, said the PDP must take the right steps in order to win the next election, describing Saraki as the right candidate who has the interest of the country at heart.

