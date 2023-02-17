Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: NHRC poll tips Tinubu for victory

Politics

A poll conducted by the Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC) has tipped Bola Tinubu to win the presidential election.

The NHRC comprising 134 civil liberty and community-based organisations disclosed this in a report of a survey released on Thursday.

“Out of the 19365 respondents interviewed, 7940 (41%) are voting for the candidate of the APC while 5035 (26%), 4067 (21%), and 1743 (9%)  are voting for the candidates of PDP, LP, and NNPP respectively,” the report read. “1162 (6%) of the respondents are rooting for the other candidates.”

It noted that the election is among three candidates – Peter Obi of the Labour Party, APC’s Bola Tinubu, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar.

However, the NHRC said that based on the poll, Tinubu is the “most dominant and widely accepted candidate followed by Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (LP).

“It is worthy of note however that the gray states (Rivers, Kebbi, Bauchi, Plateau, and Katsina) which house largely undecided voters and indifferent incumbent governors who are too close to call could sway the outcome in favor of the presidential candidate who is able to harness their voting strength.”

To get a true reflection of opinion, the group said it used “professional and objective in conducting this exercise. Respondents were selected from each of the 36 states including the FCT”.

Latest

Sports

Messi v Ronaldo: Drake chooses GOAT

0
Five-time Grammy award-winning recording artist, Drake, has become the...
News

CBN orders banks to collect old Naira notes

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria has ordered banks to...
News

Unrest in Port Harcourt over Naira scarcity

0
Some residents of Rivers State on Friday took to...
Politics

Emefiele, others want military to take over – El-Rufai

0
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has accused the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Messi v Ronaldo: Drake chooses GOAT

0
Five-time Grammy award-winning recording artist, Drake, has become the...
News

CBN orders banks to collect old Naira notes

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria has ordered banks to...
News

Unrest in Port Harcourt over Naira scarcity

0
Some residents of Rivers State on Friday took to...
Politics

Emefiele, others want military to take over – El-Rufai

0
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has accused the...
News

Pastor dies trying to fast for 40 days

0
A pastor in Mozambique has died after trying to...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Messi v Ronaldo: Drake chooses GOAT

Emmanuel Offor -
Five-time Grammy award-winning recording artist, Drake, has become the latest celebrity to pick who is the greatest player of all time (GOAT) between Paris...
Read more

CBN orders banks to collect old Naira notes

Emmanuel Offor -
The Central Bank of Nigeria has ordered banks to start collecting the old N500 and N1,000 notes from the public with immediate effect. It, however,...
Read more

Unrest in Port Harcourt over Naira scarcity

Emmanuel Offor -
Some residents of Rivers State on Friday took to the streets of Port Harcourt, the state capital to protest the Federal Government’s monetary policy...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: