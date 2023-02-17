2023: NHRC poll tips Tinubu for victory

A poll conducted by the Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC) has tipped Bola Tinubu to win the presidential election.

The NHRC comprising 134 civil liberty and community-based organisations disclosed this in a report of a survey released on Thursday.

“Out of the 19365 respondents interviewed, 7940 (41%) are voting for the candidate of the APC while 5035 (26%), 4067 (21%), and 1743 (9%) are voting for the candidates of PDP, LP, and NNPP respectively,” the report read. “1162 (6%) of the respondents are rooting for the other candidates.”

It noted that the election is among three candidates – Peter Obi of the Labour Party, APC’s Bola Tinubu, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar.

However, the NHRC said that based on the poll, Tinubu is the “most dominant and widely accepted candidate followed by Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (LP).

“It is worthy of note however that the gray states (Rivers, Kebbi, Bauchi, Plateau, and Katsina) which house largely undecided voters and indifferent incumbent governors who are too close to call could sway the outcome in favor of the presidential candidate who is able to harness their voting strength.”

To get a true reflection of opinion, the group said it used “professional and objective in conducting this exercise. Respondents were selected from each of the 36 states including the FCT”.

