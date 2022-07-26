2023: ‘Miracle is at the root of our faith’ – Peter Obi replies Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, says his political journey has been a tale of miracles, adding that he is looking forward to another miracle come 2023.

Mr Obi stated this on Monday while fielding questions on his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a statement from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar suggesting that it will be a miracle for the LP’s candidate to become president.

“Miracle is at the root of our faith, what strengthens our faith is miracle,” Obi answered in reply to the PDP’s Presidential Candidate who he still regards as a friend and elder brother.

He added, “For me, since I started this political journey, my achievements and records have all been miracles, it has all been miraculous.

“I ran for governor in a party that was less than one year old, when I started in 2003 and won the election, they declared somebody else, I went to court and everybody said it was impossible, there is no way, it has never happened before but after three years, the court declared me the winner.

“I was sworn in, six months I was impeached alongside Fayose and Dariye, I went to court and again I became the first governor to come back from impeachment. So I was the first governor to win through the court, and first to come back from impeachment.

“And then in 2007, about one year in office, INEC conducted an election and Andy Uba won and was sworn in as governor, I went to court again to seek the interpretation of our constitution that my tenure is four years, everybody said it will never happen but again the Supreme Court declared me the winner which is why you have staggered election in various states today.

“I can go on an on and tell you so many things that have happened in this my journey which can be termed a miracle, and I am looking forward to the next miracle next year to complete the miraculous journey of my political life.”

Speaking further regarding his relationship with Atiku and the PDP, Obi said it is true that he did not tell Atiku Abubakar before resigning from the PDP.

“I did not even tell my family. I did not want anyone to talk me out of it,” the former governor explained.

He added, “Vice President Atiku remains my respected elder brother, and what he has said is true. When I left the PDP I did not tell him and other respected persons in my life including my family.

“There is a time in your life that you take a decision which you consider appropriate for your own future.”

