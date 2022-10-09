2023: MC Oluomo holds solidarity walk for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

The Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has held a solidarity walk for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

MC Oluomo had earlier postponed the scheduled rally citing logistics problems.

In a statement he signed and posted on his Twitter account, Oluomo announced that the proposed five-million-man walk will be held to support the re-election bid of the Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

“This is to inform our esteemed members, supporters and lovers that our solidarity walk for the actualisation of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential ambition and the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat will still hold as earlier scheduled,” he tweeted.

“We implore you all to disregard the earlier postponement notice. Scheduled as follows: Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022. Take-off point: Teslim Balogun Stadium. Termination point: Bolade Oshodi. Time: 9 am. Sorry once again for any inconvenience. Thank you.”

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, also confirmed the rally via his Twitter handle on Sunday, accompanying some videos showing MC Oluomo and thousands of supporters.

“This is a single structure in Lagos. There are many layers of this kind of structure built over the years by @officialABAT. But just take this one rub body for your Sunday social media pleasure,” he tweeted.

